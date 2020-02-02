Chelsea academy graduate Tariq Lamptey undergoing Brighton medical ahead of £4.5m move

Chelsea right back Tariq Lamptey is on the verge of signing for Brighton after arriving at the club’s training base to complete the second part of his medical on Friday morning.

The 19-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and Frank Lampard had been confident of tying the youngster down to a longer deal with talks over an extension.

However, the Englishman held out on signing a long term deal and now looks set to join the Seagulls in a move worth £4.5m.

Brighton made their enquiry earlier this week with Crystal Palace, Lille and Nice all said to be interested.

Lille had been interested in offering Lamptey a pre-contract to join next season, but the Chelsea academy graduate preferred to stay in England.

The Blues handed him greater first-team involvement in recent weeks in a bid to persuade him that his future lay at Stamford Bridge.

The England Under-20 international made his debut with an exciting cameo in Chelsea’s win at Arsenal in December. He also made further substitute appearances in the FA Cup against Nottingham Forest and Hull.