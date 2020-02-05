Chelsea agree fee for IFK Gothenburg winger Edwin Andersson

Chelsea have agreed to sign IFK Gothenburg’s talented young winger Edwin Andersson.

The 16-year old, who turns 17 in November, has had a deal provisionally agreed with Chelsea for several months but Gothenburg have confirmed he will move with immediate effect.

Confirming the move, academy manager, Jonas Olsson told Gothenburg’s website: ‘We of course wish Edwin good luck. We would have liked to have seen him stay with us but that he is being recruited to Chelsea is a good mark on our business.’

Left footed Andersson also had interest from Manchester United where he underwent a trial 18 months ago.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have checked on Lille’s 24-year old goalkeeper Mike Maignan as they consider options for the summer.