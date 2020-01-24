Chelsea agree new shirt sponsorship deal with mobile phone network Three

Chelsea have signed a shirt sponsorship deal with mobile phone network Three ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.

Three will replace current shirt sponsors Yokohama from the start of next season after Chelsea ended their five-year partnership with the Japanese tyre company.

The British telecommunications and Broadband company will replace Yokohama on the front of Chelsea’s shirts from the summer.

You wait 24 days for a signing and then Three come along at once!

@ThreeUK #Ch3lsea

Sportsmail believes the deal is worth more than the current £40m-a-year agreement with Yokohama.

Chelsea announced the deal with a joke on social media. The club tweeted: ‘You wait 24 days for a signing and then Three come along at once! #Ch3lsea.’

The new deal is set to last an appropriate three years and the partnership will extend to Chelsea Women and their academy sides.

Three have also agreed to ensure Stamford Bridge will be 5G-enabled from the first year of their partnership.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs each have their own £40m-per-year shirt sponsorship deals while Manchester United have a £53m-per-year arrangement with car manufacturer Chevrolet – the most lucrative deal in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s deal with Three is expected to be in the £40m region.

Three also sponsor the Republic of Ireland’s national football team.