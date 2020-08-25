Chelsea agree terms with Silva as he dismisses Fiorentina reports

Thiago Silva admits he is currently choosing a new club amid reports Chelsea are set to sign him, while he has dismissed rumours he has agreed a deal with Fiorentina..

The 35-year-old is a free agent as of Monday. He left Paris Saint-Germain following Sunday’s Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich.

Earlier claims suggested Arsenal were keen, however, they look likely to sign Gabriel Magalhaes this week.

More recently, Fiorentina have held talks with the player’s agent, while there is also reported interest from Chelsea. Indeed, Blues boss Frank Lampard is looking to shore up a leaky defence with vital experience.

Speaking to RMC Sport after the Champions League final, Silva provided a more concrete update on his future.

He said: “It was my last match as a PSG player. I’m sad and I’ll be back with another role in future but I’ve got to change.

“I want to play for another three or four years more and be part of the Brazil team in the Qatar World Cup.”

Meanwhile, he insisted that he and his agent are yet to reach an agreement with any of the sides keen on his services.

“I’ve not accepted any bid. Reports of agreement reached with Fiorentina are not true,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“My agent is talking with Fiorentina as with other clubs. I’ll decide on next days with my family.”

According to 90min, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Silva and are likely to wrap up the deal soon.

The source adds that the player’s representatives have received interest from Everton and Tottenham.

Sky Sports, meanwhile, claims Silva will sign a one-year deal as opposed to his desired two-year contract.

Chelsea’s need for a new defender comes after the Blues conceded 54 Premier League goals last season. That was the worst record of any top 10 side.

As well as a new centre-back, Chelsea are also keen on signing left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester.

However, the latest reports claim a key injury to the England international could see the deal collapse.