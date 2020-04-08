Chelsea and Arsenal both ‘interested’ in Bayern ace Boateng

Chelsea and Arsenal are both reportedly ‘interested’ in Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

The 31-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena in January as he saw his playing time reduced under Hans-Dieter Flick.

But the German international chose to stay and fight for his place.

A decision that paid off, with Boating starting all but two of Bayern’s games since the turn of the year.

But with just over a year remaining on his current deal with the Bundesliga giants, his long-term future is still in doubt.

And according to Christian Falk of German publication Bild, Chelsea have now joined Arsenal in being interested in a move for Boateng.

Update @JB17Official. True: @ChelseaFC and @Arsenal are interested in a transfer of Boateng (contract @FCBayern til 2021) this Summer @SPORTBILD @MirrorFootball

Frank Lampard has chopped and changed his defence throughout the season, and the Blues boss is expected to be given a big transfer budget to improve his squad in the summer.

And Mikel Arteta is thought to be keen to improve his defensive options, despite the possibility of tying January loan signing Pablo Mari to a permanent deal.