Chelsea and Christensen are locked in a contract dispute, Spurs are preparing a £70 million bid for Vlahovic, and Klopp wants Aaron Ramsey to join Liverpool.

Because of his ongoing contract dispute with the club, Thomas Tuchel has dropped Andreas Christensen from his starting XI.

Chelsea chiefs are frustrated because the Dane has twice agreed to a deal with the Blues only to back out and renegotiate.

Meanwhile, Tottenham is preparing a mega-bid for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen on bringing Aaron Ramsey to Anfield.

Ramsey, according to the German, is the ideal midfielder for his team.

TIDINGS FOR RUDS

After allegedly rejecting a contract extension at Chelsea, Real Madrid are reportedly confident that Antonio Rudiger will line up for them next season.

Rudiger reportedly ‘doesn’t want to stay at the Premier League club,’ according to Goal.

‘Madrid are optimistic about their chances of signing him,’ they claim, and ‘are prioritising a move’ for the Chelsea defender to bolster their backline.

Thomas Tuchel has even stepped in to try to persuade Rudiger to stay with Chelsea.

Despite their latest contract offer to the former Roma and Stuttgart ace being worth around £7 million per year, this latest report insists that ‘the mission appears impossible.’

He is aware that he is paid less than a number of his teammates, and he is reportedly seeking an increase in his annual salary of at least £3 million.

WOULD BE PERFECT

In the January transfer window, Arsenal and Tottenham are battling it out for Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski.

The Gunners, on the other hand, appear to have gained the upper hand.

Arsenal has made contact with the 21-year-old Sweden international’s representatives.

Arsenal wants him, according to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio.

“The initial contact with the agents has been established.”

He cost £30 million plus bonuses when he was bought by Juventus.

So it all depends on how much Arsenal is willing to spend on him.

“However, I am aware that the parties have made initial contact.”

DEAL OF THE YEAR

Jack Grealish of Manchester City has stated that he ‘100%’ wants to return to his boyhood club Aston Villa at some point in the future.

“It’s a club that is so close to my heart, and I definitely hope to go back there,” he told the Telegraph.

“I’ve always had that thought.”

Ashley Young has done it, and I 100% intend to follow in her footsteps.”

“You only get one chance at your career, and it flies by,” he continued.

“I believe Villa is heading in that direction (Europe)…

