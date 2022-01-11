Chelsea and Liverpool are ahead of Manchester United in the £100 million Declan Rice transfer race, according to Glen Johnson.

Rice, a West Ham midfielder, would be an ideal signing for United, according to the former England right-back.

Rice, on the other hand, according to Johnson, 37, can perform better.

“I don’t believe Manchester United could get a better player than Declan Rice,” he told Bettingodds.com.

“I believe Chelsea or Liverpool would be ahead of them in the race if he was available.”

“Those players only appear once in a lifetime.”

United has [Donny] van de Beek or whoever it is, and they try to sign all these players in that position for a lot of money, but it never works out.

“To be honest with you, I’d be a little concerned if I were Declan.”

“Manchester United aren’t the Manchester United of the past, in my opinion.”

When Manchester United called, you used to go.

“It was first and foremost.”

Everyone was eager to participate.

However, they are no longer appealing.

“Whether they want him or not, I don’t think he’ll end up there.”

“However, in terms of their business, I believe they should sit tight and wait until the summer to assess the situation.”

Rice, who is 22 years old, has shown little interest in keeping his current deal.

West Ham, on the other hand, are not in a hurry to sell him because his contract has at least two and a half years left to run.

Rice could be enticed away with a bid worth more than £100 million.

United have been linked with a number of midfielders since Ralf Rangnick’s arrival.

Amadou Haidara of RB Leipzig, as well as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, are among them.

