Chelsea and Tottenham have enquired about Lille striker Jonathan David, but Barcelona is putting up a strong fight.

Chelsea and Tottenham have enquired about Lille striker Jonathan David, but Barcelona is a strong contender.

Chelsea and Tottenham are both interested in Lille star Jonathan David, but Barcelona is a strong contender.

According to TSN, the Blues, Spurs, and Barca have all inquired about David’s immediate future.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are just a few of the clubs linked with the striker.

The Canada international, on the other hand, has no intention of departing the French champions in January.

Even though the 22-year-old hasn’t narrowed down his preferred destinations, a summer move is becoming more likely.

Nick Mavromaras, David’s agent, hinted that his client could only be persuaded to join a new club if it had a compelling “project.”

“The questions we ask clubs are simple,” Mavromaras said recently. “What is the project [club ambition]?”

“When we meet with a club, we ask a lot of questions, and the one that checks the most boxes will be [David’s] next destination.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

David has piqued interest since he began his career in Ottawa before moving to Gent in 2018.

The Canadian joined Lille two years ago and played a key role in the team’s surprise Ligue 1 title victory last season.

David has been on fire this season, scoring 12 goals in a league that he shares with Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.

In 29 appearances across all competitions this season, he has a total of 16 goals.

Read our Football news live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.