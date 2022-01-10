Chelsea are attempting to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell with Lyon and are prepared to pay a fee to do so.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Roma in 2018 and has since helped them win the Champions League and Europa League.

However, the Italian international has struggled for regular playing time with the Blues in the Premier League, appearing only 33 times in the competition.

Due to his frustrations, Thomas Tuchel allowed him to leave Chelsea last summer on a season-long loan to French club Lyon.

Palmieri has made an impression in France and has been a regular this season, but his time in Ligue 1 could be up.

Chelsea are willing to pay Lyon compensation if the loan recall of the left-back is approved, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

He had moved to France on a season-long loan, but if the French side caves in to the demands, he could return to Stamford Bridge.

Due to his defensive crisis, Tuchel has requested that the Blues terminate their agreement with Lyon.

Because Ben Chilwell has been ruled out for the season, the West London club is looking for a replacement to cover Marcos Alonso.

They’ve been linked with a move for Everton’s Lucas Digne, but recalling Palmieri appears to be a more straightforward option.

Lyon, on the other hand, is said to have rejected Chelsea’s first attempt to re-sign their star.

Now, the Premier League side is attempting to sweeten the deal by offering to reimburse Lyon for the ace’s services in exchange for the deal being terminated early.

“Chelsea are still trying to recall Emerson Palmieri as a left back, Tuchel wants him,” Romano tweeted.

“OL turned down the first offer, but Chelsea is pushing again, and they’re willing to pay a premium.”

“The Lucas Digne deal is looking increasingly improbable.

There has been no progress.

Everton has requested a long-term relocation.”

