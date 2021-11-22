Chelsea are attempting to sign deals for Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, and Silva, but are struggling to keep all four defenders.

Chelsea are attempting to sign deals for Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, and Silva, but are having difficulty keeping all four defenders.

THOMAS TUCHEL wants to keep all four of Chelsea’s out-of-contract defenders this summer, according to reports.

However, the Blues manager may find it difficult to secure new contracts for two of his players.

Tuchel has stated that Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, and Cesar Azpilicueta are all in his plans for next season, according to Goal.

Since taking over at the start of the year, the quartet has been in fine form, assisting the German in leading Chelsea to Champions League glory last season.

However, with only six months left on their contracts, all four players could leave on free transfers in 2022.

Chelsea are scrambling to sign new contracts for their centre-backs, with veteran pair Azpilicueta and Silva’s extensions expected to be a formality.

The futures of Christensen and Rudiger, on the other hand, are more complicated.

After becoming a key member of the team, Chelsea has been unable to provide Christensen with the numbers he requires.

However, it’s thought that talks are resuming as they try to keep their academy product in London.

Rudiger, meanwhile, has yet to receive a satisfactory offer from Chelsea and is willing to listen to offers from other clubs in January.

Due to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid’s interest, his deal is the most difficult to complete.

Tuchel, on the other hand, is optimistic that all four defenders will remain at Chelsea as they pursue a Premier League title while retaining their Champions League status.

