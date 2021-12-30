Chelsea are concerned about Reece James’ scan results after the defender was seen on crutches after being injured against Brighton.

Chelsea are worried about Reece James’ scan results after the defender was seen on crutches after being injured against Brighton.

After injuring his hamstring in the first half of Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, the England star, 22, had to be helped off.

As he hobbled down the tunnel on crutches, aided by two Blues physios, it appeared to be a potentially serious injury.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping it’s not as bad as first feared, especially after fellow flying winger Ben Chilwell’s knee injury forced him to undergo surgery and will keep him out for the rest of the season.

“It’s a hamstring injury,” Tuchel said of James’ injury after the game, according to the Daily Mail.

We will not be looking ahead to Liverpool at this time.

We will be unable to do so.

We’ll need to look for players.

We don’t have any wingbacks any longer.

“Everyone is hurt.”

Andreas Christensen was forced off at halftime due to a back problem, adding to Chelsea’s woes.

Furthermore, Tuchel stated that the club has seven Covid cases as well as a number of other long-term injuries.

As a result, after the draw with Albion, the German claimed it would be “stupid” to think the Blues could mount a title challenge given their selection problems.

“How should we be in it? We have seven Covid cases,” he continued enraged.

We have five or six players who have been out for six weeks or more.

In a championship race, how should we compete?

“Everyone else with a full squad, and everyone in training, has the full power to win this league.”

“We’d be naive to think we could do it without Covid and injuries and just play, and everyone would be naive to think we could do it without 23 healthy players.”

Chelsea has dropped eight points behind Manchester City after stuttering to four draws in their last five home league matches.

They’ve taken the lead in three of them, against Burnley, Everton, and Brighton, only to be beaten.

If they lose against Liverpool at home on Sunday, their chances of catching City look slim.

“The Premier League is the toughest league in the world, and every opponent is very difficult,” said captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who made his 450th appearance for the club against the Seagulls.

It’s disappointing, however, when you don’t get the three points.

“We want to win games, and hopefully we can give our fans a good start to the new year by playing Liverpool in front of them.”

“It’s a challenging time, but we must stick together and persevere.”

