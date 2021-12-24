Chelsea are considering a £30 million move for Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest, but they will have to compete with Bayern Munich for his services.

The Blues are looking to strengthen their full-back positions, especially after Ben Chilwell’s cruciate ligament injury ruled him out for an extended period of time.

In addition, Thomas Tuchel’s team must prepare for the possibility of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta leaving at the end of the season, as his contract expires.

Chelsea consider Dest a viable option in the upcoming transfer market, according to The Express.

Tuchel likes his versatility, which allows him to play as a wingback on either side of the pitch.

Chelsea will almost certainly have to wait until the summer to sign the 21-year-old American, whose contract at the Nou Camp expires in 2025.

However, Barcelona’s recent activity has boosted the Blues’ chances of signing him in January.

The Catalan giants are in financial trouble and will have to sell players in order to sign Manchester City forward Ferran Torres next month while remaining within LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.

It’s possible that Dest will be sold to free up funds for a £50 million Torres deal.

“First, we must be sure what we do with Ben,” Tuchel said when asked about signing a left-back in the January window.

“Then we decide whether to pursue internal solutions and whether we believe we can get through this period.”

“Everything hinges on Ben Chilwell’s availability and how long he’ll be out.”

Then, on the other hand, [we can consider]whether there is something we can do, or if there is a chance to do something.

“However, we did not begin this process because we want to protect ourselves and maintain our focus on the most important issues.”

Ben and Marcos [Alonso] are currently the most important players.

We’ll go from there.”

If Tuchel wants to sign Dest, he’ll have to beat out German champions Bayern Munich.

Chelsea has slipped behind the leaders in recent weeks, with only one win in their last four Premier League games.

Following a loss to West Ham, Everton and Wolves have drawn, putting the London club six points behind league leaders Manchester City.

On Boxing Day, Tuchel’s team will travel to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

