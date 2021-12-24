Chelsea are considering a £30 million transfer for Sergino Dest, but will have to compete with Bayern Munich for the Barcelona full-back.

Chelsea are considering a £30 million move for Sergino Dest, but will have to compete with Bayern Munich for the Barcelona full-back.

The Blues are looking to bolster their full-back positions, especially after Ben Chilwell’s cruciate ligament injury ruled him out for an extended period.

In addition, Thomas Tuchel’s side must prepare for the possibility of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta leaving at the end of the season, as his contract expires.

Chelsea sees Dest as a viable option in the upcoming transfer market, according to The Express.

Tuchel likes his versatility, which allows him to play as a wingback on either side of the pitch.

Chelsea will most likely have to wait until the summer to sign the 21-year-old American, as his contract with Barcelona expires in 2025.

However, Barcelona’s recent activity will have boosted the Blues’ chances of signing him in January.

The Catalan giants are in financial trouble and will have to sell players in order to sign Manchester City forward Ferran Torres next month while remaining within LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.

It’s possible that Dest will be sold to make room for a £50 million Torres deal.

“First, we must be sure what we do with Ben,” Tuchel said when asked about bringing in a left-back in the January window.

“Then we decide whether to pursue internal solutions and whether we believe we can get through this period.”

“Everything hinges on Ben Chilwell’s availability and how long he’ll be out.”

Then, on the other hand, [we can consider]whether there is something to do, whether there is a chance to do something.

“However, we did not begin this process because we want to protect ourselves and maintain our focus on the most important matters.”

Right now, Ben and Marcos [Alonso] are the most important players.

We’ll go from there.”

If Tuchel is to get his hands on Dest, he will have to compete with Bayern Munich, the German champions.

Chelsea has slipped behind the leaders in recent weeks, with only one win in their last four Premier League games.

After losing to West Ham, Everton, and Wolves, the London club is now six points behind Manchester City.

Tuchel’s team will travel to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

