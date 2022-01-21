Chelsea are considering a transfer for Ousmane Dembele, who is at odds with Barcelona over his contract extension.

Chelsea are considering a transfer for Ousmane Dembele, who is at odds with Barcelona over the length of his contract.

CHELSEA is one of the clubs interested in signing Ousmane Dembele, a Barcelona outcast.

In 2017, the 24-year-old France forward moved to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £97 million.

Barca, on the other hand, will loan him out for £3 million until the end of the season, when his contract expires.

Newcastle could also enter the competition.

Mateu Alemany, the Catalan giants’ director of football, stated yesterday that he will leave before the January 31 deadline.

“He doesn’t want to be a part of our project,” Alemany explained.

Dembele, on the other hand, stated on Instagram that he would not respond to “blackmail.”

“For four years, rumors about me have been accumulating,” he added.

It’s been four years since people have spoken for me, shamelessly lied to harm me.

“It’s done as of today.”

From now on, I will speak my mind without succumbing to blackmail.

“My message is unmistakable.

I don’t want anyone to get the wrong idea that I’m not involved in the sports project.

“I forbid anyone from attributing to me any intentions that I have never had.”

I have forbidden anyone from speaking on my behalf or that of my representative, in whom I have complete confidence.

“Despite the fact that I am still under contract, I am fully engaged and available to my club and coach.

“I’ve always gone above and beyond for my coworkers and all of my partners, and I’m not about to change now.”

I am not a man who cheats, and I am even less of a man who succumbs to blackmail.

“As you are aware, there are discussions.

It’s my agent’s territory, so I’ll leave it to him.

“My playing field is the ball, and I enjoy sharing joy with my teammates while playing football.”

Let’s concentrate on winning first and foremost.”