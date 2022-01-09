Chelsea are interested in Dest, Leicester are interested in Norwich’s Cantwell, the most recent transfer news is Haaland, and Liverpool are interested in Diaz.

Chelsea are interested in Dest, Leicester in Norwich’s Cantwell, Haaland is the most recent transfer news, and Liverpool in Diaz.

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET IS OPEN, and transactions are taking place all over Europe.

Todd Cantwell, whose contract with Norwich expires in the summer, is a target for Leicester. The Canaries want around £15 million for the star.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a £60 million deal for Porto’s Colombian winger Luis Diaz, according to SunSport.

The Reds are also interested in Barcelona’s wonderkid Gavi, and are willing to pay him 50 times his current salary.

Philippe Coutinho has returned to the Premier League after a long absence.

Aston Villa has accepted a loan offer from Barcelona, bringing the former Liverpool star back to the United Kingdom.

Real Madrid hopes to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer.

In the meantime, the major Premier League clubs are competing in the FA Cup third round.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break is scheduled to take place during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

Here you’ll find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Newcastle has been eliminated from the FA Cup after losing 1-0 at St James’ Park to Cambridge.

Joe Ironside’s winner after 56 minutes gave the League One side a shock victory in the competition’s third round.

This adds to Newcastle’s woes, as the club continues to struggle despite a £300 million takeover led by Saudi Arabia earlier this season.

The Toon have only won one and lost ten of their 19 Premier League matches this season, putting them in serious danger of relegation.

Kieran Trippier, who joined the club in January, made his debut for Eddie Howe’s side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is said to have dropped out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Erling Haaland after learning of his desire to join Real Madrid.

The shocking report comes from the Daily Star, which claims that United has given up on signing Haaland before the summer transfer window closes.

The striker has long been a fan of the Red Devils, and interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who will become a consultant in the summer, is keen to sign him.

Barcelona, PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool have all been linked with the Norway international.

United have also offered Paul Pogba a new contract worth £500,000 per week.

