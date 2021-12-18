Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez as a replacement for long-term injured full-back Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez as a replacement for Ben Chilwell, who has been out for a long time with an injury.

According to reports, Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

In recent weeks, the Blues have been hampered by Ben Chilwell’s injury.

Chilwell, 24, had been in fine form this season, scoring three times in six Premier League appearances as a left wing-back.

However, the England star hasn’t played in over a month due to a knee injury.

They may look for an alternative in January, fearful that he will be absent for an extended period of time.

According to El Nacional, Chelsea chief Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Hernandez from Milan.

Since joining the San Siro from Real Madrid in 2019, the 24-year-old French full-back has been outstanding.

However, Chelsea will have to compete with Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Hernandez is expected to cost more than £34 million to the French champions.

His deal in Milan is set to expire in 2024.

He has appeared in 100 games for the Rossoneri, scoring 16 goals and assisting on 18 others.

Hernandez could provide excellent cover for Chilwell before competing with the former Leicester striker for the position full-time once he returns.

For the time being, Marcos Alonso is filling in.

His plodding performances of late, however, have added to Chelsea’s current woes.

Despite having 80% possession, the Blues drew 1-1 with Everton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

