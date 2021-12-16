Chelsea are interested in signing Lautaro Martinez for £97.5 million, Barcelona are meeting with Raiola to discuss Haaland, and Sergio Aguero has retired.

Chelsea are interested in signing Lautaro Martinez for £97.5 million, Barcelona’meet with Raiola to discuss Haaland,’ and Sergio Aguero RETIRES.

CHELSEA are reportedly ready to make a second bid for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine, who won Serie A with the Nerazzurri after forming a partnership with Romelu Lukaku, is expected to cost £97.5 million.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is said to have met with Erling Haaland’s super-agent Mino Raiola in an attempt to broker a deal for the Dortmund star.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are among the Premier League clubs said to be monitoring the Norwegian striker.

Sergio Aguero, a City legend, has given a tearful press conference after being forced to hang up his boots at the age of 33.

With 260 goals in 390 appearances, Aguero is City’s all-time leading goalscorer.

We also have the most recent news on Joao Felix, with Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo dismissing the possibility of him leaving Wanda Metropolitano anytime soon.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Get all the latest transfer rumors and news right here…

ALERT IN RED

On the same day that their players returned to training, Manchester United received more positive Covid-19 cases.

United’s match against Brentford, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in their training camp.

On Monday, the Red Devils’ training ground was closed because the players had been ordered to spend 24 hours away from the team.

Those who had negative lateral flow and PCR tests were allowed to return for training the day before yesterday.

However, the Daily Mail reports that at least two more players have been sent home after testing positive for drugs.

Despite the fact that the first team was not in training on Tuesday, over 130 staff, including the women’s, Under-18s, and U23s, remained at the Carrington site.

As a result of the current situation, Manchester United’s home match against Brighton on Saturday may be postponed.

HAA-VING A GET-TOGETHER

Barcelona has met with Mino Raiola to discuss the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Erling Haaland, who has also been linked with Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, Raiola met with Barca president Joan Laporta to discuss transfer targets, including Haaland’s.

Despite the Blaugrana’s financial problems, the Norwegian international and United star midfielder Paul Pogba continue to attract interest.

The meeting with the Italian super agent was also said to be ‘not casual.’

ROUND-UP FOR THE DAY

Arsenal moved into fourth place, leapfrogging West Ham, ahead of a huge Premier League night.

Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.