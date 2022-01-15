Chelsea are leading the race to sign 17-year-old PSG wonderkid Ismael Gharbi, with ‘another big Premier League club’ also interested.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign 17-year-old PSG wonderkid Ismael Gharbi, with ‘another big Premier League club interested’.

Ismael Gharbi of Paris Saint-Germain has piqued Chelsea’s interest.

This season, the 17-year-old forward has made three appearances for PSG’s first team.

According to Get French Football News, this has piqued the interest of the Blues and another unnamed big Premier League club.

Gharbi is said to be eager to make his mark at the French club.

However, in a team full of superstars, he is looking for more playing time and may consider leaving if his wish is not granted.

When Lionel Messi arrived at the club, the young Frenchman was one of the first to greet him.

“If you need anything, I’m here for you,” Gharbi is said to have told the Argentine.

The wonderkid plays right wing, where the Blues have a lot of depth.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Mason Mount was benched against Manchester City due to Thomas Tuchel’s preference for the in-form Hakim Ziyech.

If Gharbi does move to Stamford Bridge, he will face competition from Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who can all play down the right flank.

Chelsea’s pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has been boosted, with the defender keen on a move to the Premier League.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.