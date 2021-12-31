Chelsea are looking to recall Emerson Palmieri from Lyon to solve their injury crisis, and Reece James faces a TWO-MONTH layoff.

REECE JAMES is expected to miss up to two months as Chelsea attempts to recall Lyon loanee Emerson Palmieri to help with their defensive injury crisis.

Ben Chilwell will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a cruciate ligament injury, but James, another England full-back, has escaped surgery for a hamstring problem.

The Blues were forced into action after James limped out of their 1-1 draw with Brighton.

They are putting together a package to persuade Lyon to allow them to bring back Italy left-back Emerson sooner rather than later.

“I don’t want to lie,” manager Thomas Tuchel stated.

We’re looking into it because there’s a new situation with Ben Chilwell.

“Emerson is one of the players we’re familiar with and admire as a person.

“However, we must conduct further research.

“We’re talking and thinking about it, and it’ll take a few days, if not weeks.”

The French club initially turned down the request, believing that the terms of the Brazilian’s loan will prevent the Blues from terminating it in January.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is eager to talk more.

They understand that recalling Emerson is less expensive than signing a new player for that position.

