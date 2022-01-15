Chelsea are reportedly considering a £33 million bid for Frenkie de Jong, with Barcelona willing to sell the Holland international but demanding £50 million for the flop midfielder.

Chelsea have made a £33 million bid for Frenkie de Jong, with Barcelona willing to sell the Holland international but demanding £50 million for the flop midfielder.

CHELSEA is said to have made a £33 million bid for Barcelona flop Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalans are holding out for £50 million for the midfielder, so it’s expected to be rejected.

De Jong has appeared in 24 games for Barcelona this season, but he has not lived up to his lofty expectations.

In 2019, Ajax paid £65 million to sign him from Ajax.

Chelsea is pursuing the Dutchman, according to El Nacional, and raising their offer to around £42 million could be fruitful.

Manchester United has been linked with a move for the midfielder, who could fill in for Paul Pogba.

Pep Guardiola may also be able to entice De Jong to the Etihad, as Manchester City is one of the few clubs that can afford the transfer fee.

De Jong, 24, was previously thought to be untouchable, but his poor form means Barcelona may be more willing to sell him, according to Fichajes.

Barcelona would be able to call on ready-made replacements if the former Ajax star left.

Pedri and Gavi, both youth graduates, have impressed this season, while Nico, another youngster, is also highly regarded by the club.

Nico is tipped to be the next Sergio Busquests, and he was given a new contract last summer that included a £430 million release clause.

United were linked with the 16-year-old when he was just 16, indicating that he has a bright future ahead of him.

