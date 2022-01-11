Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Adama Traore and could stymie Tottenham’s pursuit of the Wolves midfielder.

Chelsea are interested in signing Adama Traore and could stymie Tottenham’s pursuit of the Wolves midfielder.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in signing the versatile right-back, 25, this month, according to The Football Terrace.

Despite reports that Spurs are close to completing a £20 million transfer, this remains the case.

Antonio Conte is a big fan of Traore and may use ex-Wolves midfielder Matt Doherty as a makeweight.

West Ham had expressed interest in Traore, but Spurs are now willing to sell Steven Bergwijn to fund an immediate move.

Conte, on the other hand, may now face stiff competition for Traore’s services from his old club Chelsea.

Following Reece James’ injury, Blues manager Tuchel is looking for a new right wing-back.

Traore, who can also play in a three-man attack, checks all the boxes.

Despite looking at Brighton’s £50 million-rated Tariq Lamptey, Tottenham are said to be confident in their ability to complete a deal.

If Traore arrives in North London, Conte’s £25 million summer signing Emerson Royal could lose his starting spot.

The Italian coach is also thought to be on the lookout for a new centre-back, left wing-back, central midfielder, and front-line support for Harry Kane.

However, there could be a number of outgoings as well.

In addition to winger Bergwijn, who is a target for Ajax, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli could be shipped out to make room for newcomers.

