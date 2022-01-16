Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Ivan Perisic, with Inter Milan willing to sell him as Tuchel looks for new wingers.

According to reports, Chelsea are interested in signing Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic.

Due to Ben Chilwell’s long-term injury, Thomas Tuchel is thought to be interested in signing a left winger.

Chelsea are considering a move for Perisic because he can play on either flank, according to The Mirror.

The 32-year-old Croatian’s contract with Inter expires in six months.

As a result, the Serie A club is said to be considering selling him this month rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

Spurs and Arsenal are also reportedly interested in Perisic, but with only Marcos Alonso available, the Blues may be able to offer him regular playing time.

Perisic has previously been linked with Manchester United.

Chelsea attempted to sign Lucas Digne, but the Frenchman chose Aston Villa over Chelsea.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Tuchel is also looking to bolster other aspects of his team.

They are said to have made a £33 million bid for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, but the Catalan club is demanding £50 million.

Chelsea is also interested in Ismael Gharbi, a highly rated Paris Saint-Germain youngster.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.