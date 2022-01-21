Chelsea are willing to go all out for Matthijs de Ligt, who is set to leave Juventus and is available for £54 million.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to go all out in the summer to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The 22-year-old joined the Serie A giants from Ajax in a £67 million deal in 2019.

In Italy, however, he has struggled to live up to that price tag, and he may be on his way out at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are both interested in the Dutchman, according to La Repubblica via Sport Witness.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is keeping an eye on the situation and is “willing to go insane” to get him.

De Ligt, who is represented by super-agent Mino Raiola, has a £54 million asking price.

Since joining Juventus two and a half years ago, he has made 97 appearances.

He has won the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia in that time.

Given the potential exodus of centre-backs from Thomas Tuchel’s squad, he might be a more valuable asset at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s contracts with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta are all set to expire in the summer.

The trio is still waiting for a suitable deal from the Blues, as director Marina Granovskaia considers the benefits and drawbacks of keeping them.

Real Madrid has been linked with a move for Rudiger.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in Christensen.

If Azpilicueta does not agree to a new contract with Chelsea, he is said to be on the radar of Barcelona manager Xavi.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Chelsea have been struggling in recent weeks, and their Premier League title challenge appears to have come to a halt.

Tuchel’s team has drawn five of their last seven league games, trailing defending champions Manchester City by 12 points.

They are, however, in the Carabao Cup final, the FA Cup fourth round, and the Champions League last 16.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.