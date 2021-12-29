Chelsea are’ready to move forward with a deal’ for AC Milan’s Hernandez, with Granovskaia unfazed by the hefty fee.

CHELSEA are expected to complete a deal for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez next month.

According to Calciomercato, Blues general manager Marina Granovskaia has been offered £50 million for the 24-year-old French left-back.

Chelsea were dealt a major setback on Tuesday when it was revealed that Ben Chilwell will require knee surgery to repair an ACL injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

The Blues could recall either Emerson Palmieri from Lyon or Ian Maatsen from Coventry, according to reports.

Hernandez, on the other hand, is said to be their top target to challenge Marcos Alonso for a place in the starting XI.

Granovskaia was reportedly unfazed when Milan demanded £50 million for the France international.

Chelsea is also said to have made contact with ex-Real Madrid ace Hernandez’s agent as talks progress.

And any move for Hernandez would end all rumors about Everton’s Lucas Digne.

After a squabble with Rafa Benitez, the out-of-favour defender has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

As part of the deal, Chelsea were even willing to let Ross Barkley return to Goodison Park.

It’s now up to Thomas Tuchel to decide whether to pursue Hernandez or Digne.

Hernandez has two goals in 20 games for Milan this season, his brother Lucas being a Bayern Munich star.

He is also said to be content to stay at the San Siro this winter.

