Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle ‘interested in Wigan defender Antonee Robinson’

Chelsea are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs chasing Wigan defender Antonee Robinson.

The 22-year-old was left distraught last month when his £10million deadline-day move to AC Milan collapsed due to time issues revolving around his medical.

However, Robinson could be on for another big move in the summer, but this time to the Premier League.

The Mirror claim that Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle are all in the market for a left-back and are considering a move for Robinson at the end of the season.

He left Premier League side Everton last summer, having never played a top-flight match for them, signing for Wigan for just £1.98m after a successful loan spell.

Robinson, who has also spent time on loan at Bolton, is contracted with Wigan until 2022, but is understood to be keen for a move away with bigger clubs lurking.

Wigan are prepared to cash in on Robinson and have reportedly set their asking price already, believed to be in the region of Milan’s £10m January offer – though their selling position would be compromised if they are relegated from the Championship.

Robinson has been a stalwart in Wigan’s side this season and has made 30 appearances in all competitions, registering one assist.