Chelsea beat Brentford to book their place in the Carabao Cup semi-final draw – live stream, TV channel, and the latest news

Chelsea beat Brentford to book a semi-final spot in the Carabao Cup – live stream, TV channel, and the latest news

Chelsea have qualified for the Carabao Cup semi-finals after defeating Brentford in London.

After an own goal from Pontus Jansson, the Blues cruised to victory before Jorginho scored a late penalty.

Tottenham and Arsenal are also in the hat, while Liverpool and Leicester are still playing at Anfield.

With our live blog, you can keep up with everything that’s going on…

Chelsea defeats Brentford 2-0.

Brentford’s League Cup run is over thanks to an own goal and a penalty.

Chelsea began with the youngsters, but in order to make progress, she needed to enlist the assistance of the big guns.

In a clash of West London Premier League clubs, Thomas Tuchel defeats Thomas Frank.

Chelsea 0-2 Brentford

ninety

For the visiting Blues to have bragging rights over their West London rivals, they will need three more minutes.

Brentford haven’t really lost or gained anything from this; their priority is to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s bench was brimming with worn-out talent, which he had to rely on to advance after the three debutants failed to impress.

88th.

After tangles with Chalobah and Kepa in the box, Marcus Forss asks for a penalty.

However, the appeal is dismissed, and there are no loud protests.

Brentford rebuild from the back as the ball races down the opposite end.

However, as the Blues enjoy possession for the final few minutes, a looped ball forward lands at Kepa’s feet.

Chelsea scores!

82.

Chelsea loses to Brentford 2-0.

The ice-cold midfielder kept his cool and drilled his shot straight down the middle.

Fernandez tried to guess his plan by waiting, but he dove to his left, leaving the rest gaping.

Here, it’s game, set, and match.

Chelsea is taking a stroll through the area.

Chelsea is given a penalty.

Pulisic is tripped up by Bees goalkeeper Fernandez, who earns a penalty kick.

Jorginho has taken advantage of the situation.

This season, the Italian substitute has a total of six goals….

Brentford defeats Chelsea 1-0.

Marcus Forss is on for Mathias Jensen, so Thomas Frank throws the dice one last time.

However, it appears that the home team has suffered a setback.

Jansson’s own goal puts an end to their League Cup run.

However, the first-half forwards must take responsibility for the missed opportunities.

Goal for Chelsea!

a score of 80

Pontus Jansson makes a one-yard clearance into his own goal.

Late substitutes Kante and James link up down the right flank, and the cross is delivered low and hard.

And with his left foot, the defender hacks away, skidding up into the roof of his own net.

Brentford drew 0-0 with Chelsea.

the number 79

