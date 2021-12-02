Chelsea beat Watford to stay atop the Premier League table; a medical emergency causes the game to be postponed; Liverpool thrash Everton; Barbosa Premier League link

CHELSEA won a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road to stay atop the Premier League table.

However, there were some concerning scenes from the stands early on, with the game being halted for 35 minutes while a fan was given CPR.

Liverpool romped to a 4-1 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby, with Jurgen Klopp’s side showing no mercy to the out-of-form Toffees.

And Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa’s agent has dismissed reports linking him with a move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal, but he is said to be’very happy’ in Brazil.

CONTE: MY HARDEST WORK

Antonio Conte claims that managing Tottenham Hotspur is the most difficult task he has ever faced.

Spurs, according to the Italian, must start over because their current squad is of “medium level.”

Conte and his players are still reeling from their Europa League loss to Slovenian minnows NS Mura last Thursday.

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri took over at Tottenham last month, but he has warned that he will not be able to turn the club around overnight.

“This is a big challenge for me,” he said ahead of Spurs’ Premier League match against Brentford tonight at home.

“This is a significant test for the club.”

This presents the players with a significant challenge.

This is for everyone.

“In recent years, the club has deteriorated.

“If I compare Tottenham to Chelsea when I was there, Tottenham was a very competitive team, a very strong team.”

MAN CITY 2 vs. ASTON VILLA

With a sensational volley, Bernardo Silva handed Steven Gerrard his first defeat as Villa manager, as City maintained their one-point lead over third-placed Liverpool.

