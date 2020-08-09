Chelsea boss Frank Lampard issues defiant response to Bayern Munich hammering

Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will be back after their Champions League exit was confirmed with a 7-1 aggregate defeat against Bayern Munich.

The Germans led 3-0 from their win at Stamford Bridge back in February and took control early on through a Robert Lewandowski penalty.

Lampard has led the Blues impressively during his first year having been handed a difficult task and they will again compete at Europe’s top table next term.

They were outclassed by the Bavarians across the 180 minutes but the player turned manager is adamant his young squad will be better for their recent experience.

He said: “It’s a good exercise for us to go up against Bayern and their Champions League experience, with a lot of our players having debut seasons.

“I can see where I want us to go and I know we’ll be back.”

Tammy Abraham halved the deficit just before half-time to give Chelsea a glimmer of hope on the night.

But Bayern scored twice in the stadium where Lampard won the Champions League as a player eight years ago.

The 40-year-old has some big decisions to make this summer – one of which is who his No 1 will be next term.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, the club’s record signing, was benched in recent weeks with Lampard’s patience seemingly up as Willy Caballero assumed goalkeeping duties.

The Argentine has underlined his intentions to remain at Stamford Bridge and fight for a start despite speculation linking the west Londoners with a move for Nick Pope or Dean Henderson.

He said: “We did a proper tournament in the Premier League – we are in the Champions League (next season) which is good for the team, there’s nothing to regret today.

“I have a contract for one more year. I’m really happy to play in this shirt and I would like to keep playing. I became the first choice and we will see what happens in the future, I will work hard to have this opportunity again.”