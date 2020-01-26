Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck says Spurs should tell fans to stop singing Y-word

Tottenham have been told to step up their efforts to help stamp out anti-Semitism by telling fans not to use the Y-Word.

Spurs fans regularly use the Y-word inside the club’s stadium during chants and to describe themselves.

But Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck and Lord John Mann, the government’s advisor on anti-Semitism, want the north London side to take a tougher stance by telling fans to stop using the Y-Word.

‘I would like Spurs to tackle it head on and I’ve told them that to their face many times, because that would help,’ Lord Mann told The Telegraph.

‘It impacts outside Spurs and, with a new stadium, I think they are in a position to tackle it far more effectively than they could in their old stadium. And I think they should be.’

Buck also told The Telegraph: ‘From our perspective, after discussing it with the World Jewish Congress and other organisations, our view has been confirmed that the use of the word is inappropriate and that is what we tell our fans – the use of the word is inappropriate and don’t use it.

‘The fans get confused because they don’t understand why it’s inappropriate for them to use it as Chelsea fans, but it’s appropriate for Spurs fans to use it.

And that makes it very difficult in our job to convince our fans not to use it. Having said that, I’m sure Spurs are aware of the issue and I’m sure they are considering how to deal with it as best they can.’

Chelsea became the first sports club in the world to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism earlier this month.

The Blues have been at the forefront of football’s fight against anti-Semitism, with Buck insisting it is just one element of the work they do to combat all forms of racism.

Chelsea have ramped up their efforts to raise awareness since 2017 following a call from owner Roman Abramovich in response to a rise in incidents around the world.

As well as launching their own campaign in 2018, Chelsea have taken around 200 people – fans, players, club executives and legends – to Auschwitz.

They raised $4m towards the fight against anti-Semitism from their end-of-season friendly against New England Revolution in Boston.

Earlier this month they also unveiled a Stamford Bridge mural in remembrance ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz while Abramovich has also made personal contributions to a number of associated causes.