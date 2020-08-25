Chelsea ‘close to’ bringing in third signing on five-year deal

Chelsea are closing in on their third summer signing with a deal for French centre-back Malang Sarr nearing completion, according to reports.

The Blues have brought in Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner already this summer, while they seem close to deals for free agent Thiago Silva, Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kai Havertz and Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell.

And now David Ornstein has now confirmed that Chelsea are closing in on their third signing of the summer, with France under-21 international Sarr preparing to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Athletic journalist claims that Chelsea are ‘close to signing’ Sarr with ‘terms not complete yet but sounds like five-year deal’.

Chelsea’s extraordinary recruitment drive looks set to continue – hearing France U21 centre-back Malang Sarr close to signing. Terms not complete yet but sounds like 5y deal. Free agent after Nice contract ended. @liam_twomey on #CFC defence @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/828IMCt1Ph

— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 25, 2020

Sarr left Nice in the summer when his contract at the French club expired and Telefoot Chaine journalist Saber Desfarges has backed up Ornstein by saying that Sarr ‘should sign with Chelsea’.

The free agent ‘has found an agreement’ with the Blues and Desfarges also talks about a five-year contract, with the player being loaned out next season.