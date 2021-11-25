Chelsea could be interested in £84 million Chiesa, Man City’s reaction to PSG’s win, Liverpool’s victory over Porto, and Newcastle’s transfer news

MANCHESTER CITY proved their worth as Champions League favorites by defeating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1.

City came from behind to defeat Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe’s side, with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Federico Chiesa for £84million.

With the win, Thomas Tuchel’s side qualified for the Champions League last 16 and are in the running for the draw on December 13.

Declan Rice, meanwhile, is reportedly being pursued by a number of European powerhouses in London.

For the past few years, the England midfielder has seemed to get better with each passing month, and he has been outstanding for the Hammers in their push for the top four this season.

In other news, Erling Haaland’s wages at Borussia Dortmund could be doubled if he is given a new contract.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid have all expressed interest in signing the goalscoring machine, who is 21 years old.

Newcastle has reportedly entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina for £70 million.

WORRY, RON

Some Manchester United fans are worried about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future after it was announced that Ralf Rangnick will take over as interim manager.

After the club sacked Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 63-year-old German will sign a six-month contract with the Red Devils.

However, with the news that Rangnick will be joining United, many are wondering how the 36-year-old Ronaldo will fit in under the new manager.

Especially after Rangnick labeled the Portuguese legend as “too old” while at RB Leipzig five years ago.

He asked if he would ever consider signing Ronaldo or Lionel Messi back then.

“It would be absurd to think that it could work with them here,” he replied.

They’re both outdated and prohibitively expensive.”

‘EXTREMELY DISGUSTING’

Jonathan Barnett, Gareth Bale’s agent, has slammed Real Madrid fans who abused his client last week.

On Friday, Bale was leaving Real’s Valdebebas training facility when a enraged fan appeared to throw a marker pen at his car window, yelling ‘F**k you’.

When Barnett arrived in Madrid, he was enraged by the incident and referred to the small gang of thugs as “disgusting.”

When asked if he considers Real fans’ opinions, he told El Chiringuito, “I don’t, why should I care?”

“I believe they have disgusted Gareth Bale.”

FACE WITH A RED FACE

After being called out by a furious reporter, Jurgen Klopp was left red-faced…

