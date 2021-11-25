Chelsea could be interested in £84 million Chiesa, Tottenham have been stunned by Mura, and Haaland is the latest transfer news from Newcastle.

IN THE EUROPEAN CONFERENCE LEAGUE, ANTONIO CONTE’S Tottenham were stunned by Mura.

Harry Kane scored again, but Ryan Sessegnon was sent off in the first half, and Spurs were defeated with the final kick of the game.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Federico Chiesa for £84 million.

Following their win, Thomas Tuchel’s side qualified for the Champions League last 16 and are in the running for the draw on December 13.

In other news, Borussia Dortmund may offer Erling Haaland a new contract that would double his salary.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid are all keen on signing the goalscoring machine, who is 21 years old.

Newcastle has reportedly entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina for £70 million.

EUROPEAN RATINGS

In the Europa Conference League, Tottenham has just lost 2-1 to Slovenian side NS Mura……

The Europa League standings are as follows:

And in the Europa Conference League, the only truly relevant result is:

RALF, WRACK IT!

If Man Utd can sign Ralf Rangnick and position him as a future ‘consultant’ for a top manager, it could be the best piece of business the club has done since Fergie left.

On Monday, Ralf Rangnick told the Manchester United board that he will accept the interim job only if future ‘consultancy’ with power over club decisions is included in the deal.

Manchester United is willing to accept this situation.

SESSPITT is a fictional character who appears in the television series

GARY STONEHOUSE reports that Ryan Sessegnon had a nightmare on his big opportunity to impress new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

When the 21-year-old was named in the starting lineup for the Europa Conference League match against Slovenian minnows NS Mura, he was given the chance to shine.

But, just half an hour after receiving his marching orders, the former Fulham star’s night was over.

After only 11 minutes, Sessegnon received his first yellow card for a late tackle.

After 20 minutes, the winger was sent off for a second booking.

CHASE POCH

Mauricio Pochettino of Paris Saint-Germain is still a target for Manchester United, writes GARY STONEHOUSE, despite an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to take over as interim manager.

After the club sacked Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the German, 63, will sign a six-month contract with the Red Devils.

The veteran is said to have initially turned down United’s offer, but after new terms were offered, he agreed to stay in the dugout until May.

Following that, he is…

