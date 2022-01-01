Chelsea could HIJACK Newcastle’s Kieron Trippier transfer after Reece James was ruled out for at least two months.

It’s been suggested that Chelsea could sabotage Newcastle’s attempt to sign Kieran Trippier.

The Blues are in desperate need of full-back reinforcements, with Ben Chilwell and Reece James both out with serious injuries.

According to the Guardian, Thomas Tuchel is considering a move for Atletico Madrid’s Trippier to resolve the situation.

For quite some time, the England right-back – who can also play on the left, as he has frequently done for the national team – has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Newcastle has been the most frequently mentioned club in connection with a deal.

According to The Athletic, the Magpies are getting closer to signing the former Tottenham striker this month.

Newcastle’s need for reinforcements is clear, as the club has the Premier League’s joint-worst defense.

They’re in a position to pay whatever it takes to make it happen, thanks to their mega-wealthy owners.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Trippier, 31, will face a major dilemma if Chelsea emerge as serious title contenders.

Take the money and fight for relegation, or join forces with the reigning European champions and compete for the Premier League title.

Trippier has had a fantastic season in Madrid, winning LaLiga last season and establishing himself as a key member of Diego Simeone’s Atletico team.

Tuchel will be tempted to make the move now that Chilwell is out for the rest of the season due to surgery.

Meanwhile, James is out for the next two months due to a hamstring injury.

Chelsea’s title challenge has been seriously hampered in recent weeks as a result of these injuries and a spate of Covid.

With only one win in four games, they have fallen eight points behind Man City.

And they’ll play Liverpool the next day.

Emerson Palmieri, who is on loan at Lyon, could be recalled as an alternative to Trippier for the Blues.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.