Chelsea could mimic Liverpool with Kante decision

Chelsea could sell N’Golo Kante to mimic the Liverpool transfer decision that turned them into potential champions.

The Frenchman is said to be a target for Real Madrid, with Chelsea increasingly struggling to justify keeping the 29-year-old as their highest-paid player.

And now The Athletic claim that one of the solutions to their problem would be to ape Liverpool.

They say that ‘any vast transfer fee would live Lampard much greater flexibility in rebuilding his team around a dynamic young core. Liverpool have employed a similar strategy to spectacular effect over the past two years, using the windfall from Barcelona’s misguided mega-move for Philippe Coutinho’ to take Liverpool to the next level.

Chelsea have certainly struggled to find a place for Kante and his sale could help them strengthen in other positions.