Chelsea ‘could sell THREE midfielders,’ Tuchel brings Lukaku in for showdown talks, Mbappe LATEST TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea ‘could sell THREE midfielders,’ Tuchel brings Lukaku in for showdown talks, Mbappe LATEST TRANSFER NEWS:

THE JANUARY TRANSFER PERIOD HAS BEGUN!

Chelsea have been hampered by injuries and Covid cases, but reports suggest that THREE midfielders, including Hakim Ziyech, are on the market to raise funds.

Meanwhile, manager Tuchel will hold a meeting with Romelu Lukaku after the striker revealed he was ‘not happy’ at Chelsea.

The Belgian striker also revealed in a shocking interview that he would be open to returning to Inter Milan in the future, with Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho dismissing his remarks as “not helpful.”

Real Madrid are confident of landing both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window.

We also have the most up-to-date information on Newcastle’s potential January success, with Sven Botman the most recent name to be linked.

The transfer window began on January 1 and will end at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break falling during the final week of the window.

Here you will find all the latest transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Legends of the Premier League debate the top four.

Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott, former Manchester United and Manchester City players, disagree on who will finish in the Premier League’s top four.

The duo came to the conclusion that City, Liverpool, and Chelsea, the defending champions, will all comfortably qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.

But fourth place remains a fiercely contested position, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham all vying for it.

While Ferdinand expects his old club United to finish first in that group, Lescott believes Spurs have the upper hand right now.

Three Chelsea midfielders could be sold.

According to reports, Chelsea could sell THREE midfielders in January to raise funds.

The Blues have slipped behind table-toppers Manchester City in the Premier League title race, and are now 11 points behind them.

Injury and Covid cases have hampered Thomas Tuchel’s side, but they may be about to offload several players in the coming window.

Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Hakim Ziyech, according to football.london, could all be on their way out.

In the January transfer window, the Blues have been linked with several players.

Federico Chiesa of Juventus, Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona, Raphinha of Leeds are among them.

