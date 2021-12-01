Chelsea could sign five defenders, including Kounde and Szalai, to replace Rudiger as Real Madrid close in on the centre-back.

CHELSEA are still pondering Antonio Rudiger’s future.

The 28-year-old German has attracted the attention of Europe’s elite, most notably Real Madrid.

Chelsea could lose Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, Thiago Silva, 37, and Andreas Christensen, 25, unless contract extensions are agreed upon.

The Blues are said to be willing to offer all four new contracts, but that won’t stop them from looking for other options.

SunSport takes a look at Chelsea’s five center-back options.

Kounde, a 23-year-old Frenchman, appeared to have agreed personal terms to join Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, after Chelsea sold Kurt Zouma, 27, to make room for the transfer, Sevilla raised the price to £60 million at the last minute, up from the initial £43 million.

Chelsea is said to have pulled out of the deal as a result, allowing Trevoh Chalobah, 22, to break into the squad.

Szalai, 23, of Fenerbahce, has emerged as a low-cost alternative at the back for the Blues.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £20 million deal to sign the defender during the winter transfer window, according to Turkish reports.

Since his senior international debut in 2019, Szalai has earned 21 caps for Hungary.

The Brazilian, who is currently the captain of PSG, was linked to Chelsea last summer.

Despite reports that PSG would be willing to pay up to £86 million for Marquinhos, neither the player nor PSG seemed interested in the deal.

That isn’t to say Chelsea won’t try again, especially since Marquinhos could be seen as the ideal successor to former teammate Silva.

Sule, a 26-year-old German, was rumored to be a summer transfer target for Chelsea earlier this year.

He has yet to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, which is set to expire at the end of this season.

Chelsea could be free to talk to Sule about a free transfer as early as next month, with Newcastle also interested.

Torres, 24, of Villarreal, was close to joining Chelsea’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

After turning down Spurs, the defender could quickly become a fan favorite.

He is said to have previously been on Chelsea’s defensive target list and to have a £56 million release clause in his contract.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]