Chelsea could target five left-backs in the January transfer window to replace Chilwell, including Sandro and Hernandez.

Chelsea may target five left-backs in the January transfer window to replace Chilwell, including Sandro and Hernandez.

THOMAS TUCHEL could be without Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season after it was revealed that the left-back suffered a serious knee injury in the win over Juventus.

Chelsea will be tempted to sign a replacement in January if Chilwell is out for a long time.

Chilwell was helped off the pitch after fracturing his leg in the 4-0 win over Juve, and he is undergoing scans to determine the extent of the injury.

Tuchel’s only other option at the moment is Marcos Alonso.

With the Blues expected to compete for trophies on multiple fronts this season, another left-back could be a priority.

SunSport looks at who Tuchel might want to sign when the transfer window opens on January 1st.

With Chilwell still set to be his No. 1 when he returns, he could choose to spend a lot of money or save money.

Hernandez is a bank robber.

The 24-year-old AC Milan left-back is currently in a title race with the Rossoneri, but the European Champions could turn his head if they come knocking.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

PSG and Manchester City have both been linked with the France international, who the San Siro club is hoping to sign to a new contract.

An extension for the speedster has yet to be agreed upon, but as one of the most exciting left-back prospects in the game, he is undoubtedly a viable option for Tuchel and his team.

Another Serie A option, Sandro, is already familiar with the Blues, having faced them twice this season with Juventus.

The 30-year-old Brazilian would bring experience to the team and would not cost as much as Hernandez.

Since joining Juve from Porto six years ago, he has made 248 appearances for the Old Lady.

However, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, Juve’s board of directors may be forced to sell him in order to obtain the highest possible transfer fee.

The Blues, on the other hand, may seek a player with Premier League experience.

Everton may be forced to sell one of their prized assets to free up funds, as they are cash-strapped.

The Toffees have a strong bargaining position because the 43-cap French international has more than three years left on his contract.

The Blues, on the other hand, could be persuaded to make a bid for a player who has played 90 minutes in all but one of Everton’s league games this season…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]