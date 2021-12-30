Chelsea could target five wingers in the January transfer window, including Hazard and Chiesa, to add more firepower.

THOMAS TUCHEL was grumpy after his side lost two crucial points to Brighton at home on Wednesday.

Chelsea took the lead through Romelu Lukaku’s header, but they were pegged back by Danny Welbeck’s injury-time equalizer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi squandered a golden opportunity at 1-0 by passing to Joel Veltman instead of taking the shot himself as he attempted to pick out Mason Mount.

Mount has seven Premier League goals this season for the Blues, while Jorginho has six and Lukaku has five.

Tuchel’s wingers, however, have been frustrated by their failure to provide goals when their manager has needed them.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic have both scored two goals this season, while Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, and Hakim Ziyech have each scored one.

With the January transfer window set to open on Saturday, SunSport assesses five wingers Chelsea could target…

Hazard was undeniably one of the best wingers in the world on his day for much of his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

The issue is that since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019, the 30-year-old hasn’t had many days off.

According to reports, Los Blancos want Reece James and are willing to offer the Belgian back to the Blues in order to complete the deal.

In a disappointing season for Juventus, the 24-year-old Italian winger has been a rare bright spot.

In November, he sparked a frenzy among Chelsea fans by following a number of the club’s stars on Instagram as the West Londoners considered an £84 million bid.

Tuchel may have to wait until the summer for Chiesa to join Juve permanently, as he is still on loan from Fiorentina.

Saint-Maximin, like Chiesa at Juventus, has been a rare success on the pitch for Newcastle this season.

It is easy to see why he is a fan favorite at St James’ Park, given his tricks, dribbling, and entertainment.

However, with the Toon in relegation trouble, Chelsea may try to persuade the 24-year-old Frenchman to play in the Champions League rather than the Championship next season.

The 24-year-old Ousmane Dembele’s future has been a hot topic this season.

The winger’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season, and he has turned down the club’s latest extension offer.

Barca may be willing to sell Dembele at a discount in January to avoid losing him for nothing, but whether he would be a useful addition remains to be seen.

