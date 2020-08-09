Chelsea defender Alonso begins transfer talks with Inter

Marcos Alonso has started transfer talks with Inter Milan, according to Football Insider.

The left-back has failed to keep his place in the first team and could leave this summer as the club look to replace him.

Chelsea are currently in talks to sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City. The England international won’t come cheap, however, and could cost the Blues up to £85 million.

They’ve also been linked with Real Madrid’s in-form defender Sergio Reguilon. The 23-year-old was voted as the best player in La Liga at left-back after impressing while on loan at Sevilla.

Alonso doesn’t seem to want competition for first team football and has begun talks with Inter. A move would see him reunite with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Chelsea could sell Alonso to make up funds for either Chilwell or Reguilon. They’ve already spent £47.5 million on Timo Werner and £33.4 million on Hakim Ziyech and are continuously linked with Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz.

Alonso is one of several players expected to exit Stamford Bridge this summer as part of Lampard’s squad overhaul. Brazilian winger Willian is close to joining London rivals Arsenal, while midfield flop Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set on a return to AC Milan.

Lampard will be hoping to build on the team’s fourth place finish next season. They snatched the final Champions League place from Leicester after a strong run-in. It’s thought that the offer of Champions League football next term will help them to acquire the likes of Havertz and Chilwell.

Alonso has been at Stamford Bridge since 2016 after signing from Fiorentina. He originally came through the Real Madrid academy before appearing in England for Bolton and Sunderland.

The 29-year-old has had a disappointing season, playing 18 times in the Premier League. He’s seen his position change as a result of formation alterations by his manager.