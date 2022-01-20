Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is in ‘advanced talks’ with Barcelona, according to reports.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, whose contract expires this summer, is in ‘advanced talks’ with Barcelona.

According to reports, ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN is in advanced talks with Barcelona over a free transfer.

Chelsea’s contract with the centre-back expires at the end of the current campaign.

And, after rejecting a number of extensions, it appears increasingly likely that he will not sign an extension at Stamford Bridge.

He can now sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club for a summer start.

Around the holidays, Christensen teamed up with the KIN agency, where Lionel Messi’s older brother Rodrigo has a large stake.

According to Sport in Spain, the 25-year-old Danish defender and his representatives have held extensive talks with the Nou Camp giants.

As they look to bolster their back line, the Catalan side is very interested in Christensen.

A potential transfer was discussed a few years ago.

This time, however, the cash-strapped Catalan club knows they can sign the 55-cap international without having to pay a transfer fee.

According to the report, Christensen has a long-held ambition to play for Barcelona.

However, a number of Premier League clubs are said to be interested in the former Brondby youngster.

However, the centre-back wants to respect Chelsea and will not consider any offers from English clubs, as Bayern Munich is also vying for his signature.

Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with a move.

This season, Christensen has appeared in 21 games for Thomas Tuchel, scoring two goals.

Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta, two other Blues defenders, have contracts expiring this summer.

