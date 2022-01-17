Chelsea fans adore John Terry’s Instagram post in which he poses inside a plane cockpit, captioned, ‘This is your CAPTAIN speaking.’

Chelsea fans adore John Terry’s Instagram post in which he poses inside a plane cockpit with the caption, ‘This is your CAPTAIN speaking.’

JOHN TERRY’S latest Instagram post of him posing inside a plane cockpit has gone viral among Chelsea fans.

Last month, the 41-year-old returned to Cobham to begin working as a coaching consultant at the Chelsea Academy.

And it appears that his bond with Chelsea supporters is still strong, as his latest social media post has left them in awe of their former captain.

“Good evening ladies and gentlemen, this is your CAPTAIN speaking,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself inside the plane’s cockpit.

“Yes captain, let’s keep the blue flag flying high,” one fan said.

“Captain on and off the field,” someone else added.

Terry could even wear a captain’s armband around the pilot’s arm, according to one Chelsea supporter.

“Give the pilot an armband,” one of them joked.

Terry advised former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to leave him out of the squad for the rest of the season in order to give Nathan Ake a chance.

His selflessness cemented his status as one of the club’s most illustrious and well-liked figures.

“I went to see [Conte] around Christmas time,” Terry reflected on his final season in West London.

“I said to Gaffer, ‘Listen, you’re putting me on the bench, and we’ve got Nathan Ake,’ who was an unbelievably talented young player in my opinion.

“I said, ‘Put him on the bench because the chances of him playing are slim, but it’ll be a great experience for him.’

“‘He was on the bench for about seven, eight, or ten games, and he ended up playing in the [FA Cup] semi-final against Spurs that year.’

“It was just small things like that.”

I doubt players would do what I did.”