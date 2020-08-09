Chelsea fans fume as Callum Hudson-Odoi’s stunner against Bayern Munich ruled out for offside by VAR

ANGRY Chelsea fans were baffled after VAR ruled out a sizzling solo goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi… for Tammy Abraham being offside.

With the Blues 2-0 down on the night and 5-0 on aggregate in their Champions League last-16-tie at Bayern Munich, the recalled winger’s woes were soon echoed all over social media.

Supporters questioned how striker Abraham was involved in the build-up, with one even saying: “It’s Chelsea. they don’t show replays for us.”

Another posted: “who’s offside? Tammy? no replay at all wtf is this.”

A few fans suggested Abraham was offside for the “initial pass” – calling the margin “slight”.

But the decision summed up a tie in which almost everything went wrong for Frank Lampard’s men as they exited 7-1 on aggregate.

Hammered 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, they soon trailed by a further two goals at the Allianz Arena, via Robert Lewandowski’s penalty and Ivan Perisic.

But after Hudson Odoi’s misfortune, Abraham punished Manuel Neuer’s blunder at the end of the first half.

That still left the Blues needing a miracle bigger than seeing harmonious comments from their fans on social media over the VAR verdict.

And neither came – Corentin Tolisso and Lewandowski’s header rounding off the Bundesliga champs’ 4-1 triumph on the night.