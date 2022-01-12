Chelsea fans taunt Spurs fans after THREE VAR calls go against the hosts, forcing stewards to intervene in tense scenes.

Chelsea fans taunt Spurs fans after THREE VAR decisions go against the hosts, forcing stewards to intervene in a scuffle.

As they watched their side book a place in the League Cup final in April, Chelsea fans turned to taunt Tottenham fans.

Corporate hospitality boxes house home supporters behind the away section in the lower North-East corner of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This fact was not lost on ecstatic Chelsea supporters.

For much of the evening, Blues fans entertained themselves by singing ‘Tottenham get battered.’

They turned around and mocked the Spurs fans in the crowd.

There didn’t seem to be any fighting.

But, just in case, stewards were stationed nearby.

They attempted to form a line between the two groups of fans, dressed in high-vis jackets.

During the League Cup semi-final, Chelsea had a lot to be happy about.

After last week’s win at Stamford Bridge, the Blues had already taken a 2-0 lead on aggregate.

And things got even better for them just 18 minutes in when Antonio Rudiger took advantage of a Pierluigi Gollini miscue to score.

When Rudiger fouled Hojbjerg on the stroke of halftime, Spurs thought they had earned a penalty.

The infringement, however, was determined to have occurred outside the 18-yard box after a lengthy VAR investigation.

After Lucas Moura was adjudged to have been brought down by Kepa Arrizabalaga in the second half, the home side was awarded another penalty, which was also overturned.

After that, Harry Kane had the ball in the net before VAR ruled him offside.

Late in the game, play was halted for five minutes due to a’medical emergency’ in the South Stand.

Chelsea had a 1-0 lead when play resumed five minutes later.

In the final at Wembley, Chelsea will face either Arsenal or Liverpool.

