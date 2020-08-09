Chelsea flier Christian Pulisic to miss start of next season after FA Cup final hamstring injury

CHRISTIAN PULISIC will miss the start of next season after the Chelsea winger’s FA Cup hamstring injury ruled him out for six weeks.

The America continued his sparkling form since the restart with a fine opener at Wembley last Saturday – before limping off and seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike twice as Arsenal won 2-1.

That injury is set to rule Pulisic, 21, out for more than a month over the duration of the Premier League’s shortened summer break.

He will also be Chelsea’s NINTH absentee as they look to make the unlikeliest of Champions League comebacks against Bayern Munich on Sarturday.

But Blues’ boss Frank Lampard still thinks Pulisic should be upbeat for next campaign.

Lampard said: “When Christian reflects on the first season, from where he has gone in the start he should be very happy.

“We’ll get him fit and ready. If he misses the first one or two games, we’ll hopefully have him after that.”

But Pulisic could see new attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz – if he arrives from Bayer Leverkusen – steal a march on him in the battle for a regular starting place.

And Lamps admitted of the 21-year-old’s likely absence: “Six weeks, I think so. We have to treat the injury right.”

With Manchester United’s supreme late run also seeing them leapfrog Chelsea for third place in the Premier League, the Blues’ term ended on a mini-downer.

Pulisic seemed to be sparking a confident cup final display, only for Arsenal to hit back in a derby cracker that was wasted on the empty Wembley stands.

And after Aubameyang’s penalty equaliser Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicuetsa was forced off with the same injury Pulisic later suffered.

The American himself then pulled up clutching his leg when shooting for what otherwise might have been a golden opportunity.

And midfielder Mateo Kovacic was sent off for a soft second booking, before Aubameyang weaved through for a sublime Arsenal winner.

Even Roma-bound Pedro got hurt – needing surgery for a shoulder injury he suffered as a substitute.