Chelsea flop Bakayoko agrees to slash £104k-a-week wages in HALF to join AC Milan as Blues demand £18m for transfer

TIEMOUE BAKAYOKO is ready to take a 50 per cent pay cut in order to end his Chelsea misery.

The midfielder, 25, moved to Stamford Bridge from Monaco for £40m in 2017 but he soon lost his place after Antonio Conte’s departure the following year.

Bakayoko was shipped out to AC Milan on loan before going to his former club in Ligue 1 this term.

He still has two years remaining on his £104,000-a-week deal with the Blues.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport report Bakayoko is happy to slash his wages in half to seal a return to Milan

Chelsea want him off the books permanently this summer and are ready to accept a lot less than they forked out for him.

They have placed an £18m price tag on his head, a figure Milan are unwilling to pay.

That has left Bakayoko in limbo after already agreeing personal terms.

However, Le10 Sport say he could be rescued by Paris Saint-Germain.

He was born and raised in the French capital and would reportedly welcome a return and is now hoping Milan or PSG can convince Chelsea to sell for an even further knocked down price.

Blues boss Frank Lampard is not a fan of Bakayoko and even publicly criticised him for his below-par performances back in 2017 after a game against Atletico Madrid.

He said: “He sleeps. His concentration goes and at this level, you sleep for a second and it’s an easy goal for Atletico.

“I don’t know with Bakayoko. I think it’s well documented that he hasn’t settled quickly at Chelsea and English football in the Premier League as well and he has to come to grips with that.

“A moment’s sleeping today doesn’t work so he needs to improve.”