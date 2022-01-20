Chelsea flop Saul Niguez hints at a comeback by liking a tweet calling for his transfer back to Atletico Madrid.

Saul Niguez, a Chelsea flop, ‘likes’ a tweet calling for his transfer back to Atletico Madrid, implying a comeback.

The Spaniard’s ‘liked’ tweets on Twitter show that his loan move to Chelsea has not gone as planned.

After he ‘liked’ a tweet calling for him to return to Atletico Madrid, Chelsea fans will be thanking their lucky stars that there is no obligation to buy the midfielder, only a £40 million option.

If his Twitter account is anything to go by, the midfielder appears to be counting down the days until he rejoins Atletico Madrid.

“I tell you one thing, we were in s**t, but since Saul left, much more,” he said in response to a tweet from an Atletico fan.

“I need him to return and not give up.”

Those fantastic goals, as well as the claw, are essential to my success.

“(hashtag)Saulisback,” says the user.

“Never stop believing,” Saul also wrote on Twitter.

Saul’s poor form prompted reports at the end of last season that Atletico Madrid were considering recalling him, with Barcelona reportedly interested.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

In recent weeks, talk of a recall has died down, so it appears that one is unlikely.

Atletico Madrid can’t afford to take Saul back early from his loan due to the salary cap in Spain, so he’ll be staying at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season.

After a disastrous Chelsea debut against Aston Villa in December, Saul was benched after just 45 minutes.

Since then, the 27-year-old has only started one more Premier League game, totaling only 161 minutes in the Premier League since his arrival.

On Chelsea’s run to the Carabao Cup final, he started four of Chelsea’s five games.

And he did put in a strong showing in the 2-0 semi-final first-leg win over Tottenham, despite being benched for the second leg.

Another encouraging performance in the FA Cup win over Chesterfield, albeit against non-league opposition, suggested that things could be looking up for Saul.

However, his ‘liked’ tweets appear to have dashed any hopes of a comeback, with the man himself appearing to be looking forward to his return to Madrid.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.