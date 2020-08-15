Chelsea given Havertz transfer boost by Leverkusen chief

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been given a boost in his pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz.

The London club have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old, who is currently one of the brightest prospects in Europe.

They’re close to signing the German player for a fee in excess of £90 million. A deal is expected in the coming weeks.

FEATURE: One transfer each Premier League club needs to target

The Blues are now even more confident of signing Havertz after Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro admitted that the player wants to take the ‘next step’ in his career.

Speaking to German newspaper Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger (via Goal), Carro said: “It has always been clear that there will be talks once the Europa League is over for us. Still, there is no formal offer yet.

“Kai has told us about his desire to make the next step.

“Whether that can be materialised soon, I can’t say at the moment.”

It seems that Havertz is wanting to push through a move to the Premier League in search of both domestic and continental success.

However, Chelsea are yet to make a formal bid as talks continue to focus around the transfer fee.

Chelsea have already spent big on Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner this summer. This means they won’t want to spend over £100 million on Havertz, which Leverkusen could be holding out for.

The Blues may have to begin a summer overhaul in order to raise funds for the star.

Defenders Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri have all been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge.

Midfield ace N’Golo Kante could also make a surprise move to Italy. The Frenchman is wanted by former manager Antonio Conte at Inter, although his huge wages could prevent a deal.

If Chelsea do manage to sign Havertz, it will signal their intent for the next Premier League campaign. With Ziyech, Werner and Havertz going forward, the Blues could challenge Liverpool and Man City for glory.