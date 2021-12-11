Chelsea has entered the transfer market for Torino defender Gleison Bremer as they prepare for a defensive overhaul this summer.

Chelsea have entered the transfer market for Torino defender Gleison Bremer as they prepare for a defensive overhaul this summer.

Gleison Bremer of Torino has been added to Chelsea’s list of possible targets as they seek to cover up a potential central defensive crisis.

When Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, and Cesar Azpilicueta’s contracts expire this summer, the Blues could lose them.

The club has yet to agree on new terms with any of the quartet, putting the club in danger of losing all four players at the same time.

As a result, Chelsea is putting together a list of potential replacements, with Bremer, 24, at the top of their list.

The scouts for the European champions are said to have watched Bremer play against Empoli last week and were impressed by the powerful defender.

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Liverpool have all been linked with the Brazilian, but Chelsea are now ready to join the race.

Bremer has made an impression in Serie A since joining Torino from Atletico Mineiro in 2018.

As he enters the final 18 months of his contract at Torino, the Italian club is expecting offers for Bremer.

Torino only paid £5.2 million for his services.

The Italians, on the other hand, will be hoping to make a significant profit on the talent they purchased three years ago.