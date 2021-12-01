Chelsea have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

In the race to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, Chelsea has joined Manchester United and Liverpool.

Last week, we told you how the Nou Camp club is worried that their highly-rated prospect could be taken by one of their two North West Premier League rivals.

Chelsea has now been added to the list of teams interested in signing Araujo, according to Sport.

They also claim that the South American is ‘extremely grateful’ to Barcelona, but would consider a lucrative move to England.

In 2018, the 22-year-old striker joined the Nou Camp from Uruguayan side River Boston.

Since then, the defender has broken into the first-team squad as well as the Uruguay national team.

His contract expires in 2023, but Barcelona wants to reward him with a new five-year contract.

With claims that ‘there is a concern at Barcelona that they may not be able to meet the terms that he is requesting’ to stay, the centre-back’s wage demands may ‘complicate’ negotiations.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on the youngster’s progress in recent years.

And, given Barcelona’s financial difficulties, they know the Red Devils and Liverpool have the ‘financial might’ to pursue their interest and launch a raid for the South American.

Liverpool are ‘particularly interested’ in Araujo, according to reports, and have had scouts watching him throughout 2021.

Chelsea are looking to replace Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, and Antonio Rudiger, who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

However, Barcelona recently signed long-term contracts with young stars Pedri and Ansu Fati, and securing Araujo’s future is a top priority.

They’re desperate to avoid a recurrence of the Ilaix Moriba situation from last summer.

After he refused a contract extension after entering the final year of his contract, they were forced to cash in and sell to RB Leipzig.

