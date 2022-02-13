Chelsea have made Kounde a top transfer target – Romano, Liverpool could sabotage Spurs’ Kessie move, and Neymar has been burgled

Chelsea have made Kounde a top transfer target – Romano, Liverpool could sabotage Tottenham’s Kessie move, and Neymar has been burgled

Jules Kounde is Chelsea’s top summer transfer target, according to reports.

To prevent Antonio Rudiger from leaving on a free transfer, the Blues are said to have offered him a lucrative contract worth nearly £200,000 per week.

Meanwhile, as with Luiz Diaz, Tottenham could be about to be outbid by Liverpool for Franck Kessie.

With our live blog below, you can keep up with all the latest transfer rumours and news…

Tuchel will have Chelsea’s support.

According to reports, Chelsea has committed to investing heavily in Thomas Tuchel this summer.

The owners of Stamford Bridge want the Premier League title returned to West London.

According to the Telegraph, Abramovich will financially support Tuchel this offseason.

The club was said to be pleased with their German manager’s decision not to pursue unnecessary transfers during the January transfer window.

Chelsea has been hit by injuries, but they are still third in the table.

Shearer takes a swipe at Manchester United.

Manchester United, according to Alan Shearer, is a “leaky, noisy, messy club” that lives off excuses.

“When I look at Manchester United, I see chaos, a team without any discernible identity, and an institution without strategy, whose last three managers, if you include Michael Carrick, have all been temporary appointments,” he wrote in the Athletic.

“They have devolved into a caretaker football club, where authority has been diluted and players live in a world of excuses, and who have spent a fortune to become truly unexceptional.”

“On the pitch, they’re frayed and ragged, agitated and irritable, looking for someone else to blame, unsure of who or what they are.”

“What a leaky, noisy, sloppy club they’ve turned into.”

Robbery of the highest order

Arsene Wenger allegedly used a private plane to snare Robert Pires for Arsenal ahead of Real Madrid and Juventus.

Wenger signed the legendary French winger 22 years ago and turned him into a key member of Arsenal’s 2003-04 Invincibles.

Pires, on the other hand, admits to being a Real Madrid fan as a child, and even posed in a Madrid shirt shortly before Arsenal swooped in to sign him from Marseille.

“I was lucky to have Real, Juve, Arsenal…a very difficult choice,” the 1998 World Cup winner, 48, told L’Equipe in 2000.

“Everyone said I was crazy for not going to Real.

“However, it was quite heated.

During the Euros in Belgium, I even took a photo with the Real jersey for the Belgian newspaper AS, I believe.